Consumer Forum directs builder  to pay Rs 92,631 lakh compensation to a flat owner

The district consumer disputes redressal forum has directed Amarsinha Shivajirao Jachak, a resident of Pashan and proprietor of Shivam Constructions to pay a complainant Rs 59,631 on account of lackadaisical attitude in housing construction service, besides Rs 30,000 as compensation and an additional cost of Rs 3,000 over other charges. A complaint under Section 12 of the Consumer Protection Act, 1986 was lodged against Shivam Constructions by Mukund Rajendra Rasane, a resident of Hadapsar.

The complainant stated that he had purchased a flat - no 201 in Krishnai Residency - developed by Shivam Construction. On June 29, 2016 when he was out on official work and his wife was at Nagpur, a short circuit was reported in his flat. At that time, his neighbour Kokate rushed to the flat, broke the lock and informed the fire brigade promptly. Kokate also received an electric shock before the fire as put off.

The officials from Manjari police station had visited the complainant’s flat and had drawn a panchnama wherein the complainant had said that the incident of short circuit and resultant fire broke out due to negligence on the part of Shivam constructions.

Rasane, in his complaint, had alleged that while carrying out the work of electrical fittings in the flat, the construction firm had used material of substandard quality and he had informed the builder about the same. The firm did not pay heed to the complaint and as a result he had to sustain monetary loss to the tune of Rs 99,000, it stated.

On the negligence grounds, Rasane knocked the doors of the forum alleging deficiency in service on the part of Shivam Constructions and claimed a sum of Rs 99,000 at 10 % interest besides an amount of Rs 50,000 as compenssation towards mental agony.The forum issued a notice to Shivam Constructions on April 21,2017.

However, the firm not only failed to appear before the forum without any sufficient reason but also failed to submit a written explanation as called by the forum after which the complaint proceeded ex parte against the firm and passed the order.

First Published: Sep 08, 2018 17:09 IST