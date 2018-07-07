Countrymade liquor worth Rs 24 lakh seized by excise depart in Pune

The state excise department has seized countrymade liquor estimated to be worth Rs 24 lakh in Talegaon on Friday. Three persons have been and arrested in the case.The seizure was unearthed during a search operation carried by the excise sleuths of two vehicles on the Talawade-Mhalunge road.

The suspects arrested have been identified as Bhuvan Govindvallabh Balsuni (31), a resident of Tamhane Vasti in Chikhali, Mahadeo Haridas Gaikwad (33), a resident of Warje Malwadi and Chetan Chandrakant Gaikwad (23), a resident of Gaikwad wadi in Haveli.

The excise team comprised of Arjun Ohol, Pune division deputy commissioner, B H Tadvi, state excise superintendent, S J Patil, deputy superintendent, Pravin Tambe and Sunil Phulpagar.