Covid-19 cases in Pune district climb to 6,643; death toll 298

pune

Updated: May 28, 2020 13:11 IST

With the addition of 163 Covid-19 cases, the tally of such patients in Pune district of Maharashtra reached 6,643 on Wednesday, a health official said.

With the death of nine more persons due to coronavirus infection, the number of victims went up to 298 in the district, the official said.

Pune city accounted for 105 of the 163 new cases, followed by Pimpri Chinchwad with 13 and Cantonment and rural areas with 45, he added.

“Pune city has 5,607 Covid-19 cases, Pimpri Chinchwad 436 and rural areas 600,” he said.

The district is one of the Covid-19 hotspots in the country.