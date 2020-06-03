e-paper
Home / Pune News / Covid-19 has proven to be a tough challenge and PMC is doing an amazing job: Bapat

Covid-19 has proven to be a tough challenge and PMC is doing an amazing job: Bapat

BJP MP Girish Bapat meets state officials appointed to help PMC fight the virus situation.

pune Updated: Jun 03, 2020 16:44 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Pune
Pune MP Girish Bapat (centre), BJP leaders met the four IAS officers and PMC officials on Tuesday to discuss Covid strategy.
Pune MP Girish Bapat (centre), BJP leaders met the four IAS officers and PMC officials on Tuesday to discuss Covid strategy.
         

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Girish Bapat, mayor Murlidhar Mohol and city unit president Jagdish Mulik held a closed-door meeting on Tuesday, with four IAS officers, appointed by the state government to assist the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) in combating the spread of Covid-19.

“Covid-19 has proven to be a tough challenge and PMC is doing an amazing job. We discussed the challenges with the officials and the plausible solutions. We spoke about fine tuning of our response strategies and asked them if they need help from us. The officials were positive about our feedback,” said Bapat.

Bapat said that he has proposed to give Rs 25 lakh via CSR funds for ventilators. “We also updated the officials regarding cleanliness work to be carried out on war footing in all wards,” he added.

Mohol said, “PMC has been working with all the seriousness and professionalism in combating Covid-19. We will work with the officialdom by taking charge of our respective wards where the corporator will take the lead and work in close coordination with the PMC officials in carrying out the coronavirus-related work.”

The meeting concluded with the BJP office-bearers promising that they will work in unison on one platform by taking care of each ward, said officials.

