Crime branch of Pune police busts illegal call centre in Kharadi

The crime branch of Pune city police on Friday busted a fraud call centre operating in Kharadi for allegedly duping American and Canadian citizens by impersonating as officials from the social security administration.

Acting on a tip-off received by the assistant commissioner of police (ACP) (Crime 2) Bhanupratap Barge, a team swooped down on the office of Jarvis Tech Private Limited located on the first floor of Pride Icon building in Kharadi.

Five persons have been arrested and police have seized 25 hard disks, 14 laptops, 14 headphones, five ATM cards, five phones, communication scripts, company seals and registration certificates.

The accused persons have been identified as Shalin Vipinbhai Panchal, Dhananjay alias Bittu Vipinbhai Panchal, Nisarg Subhashbhai Pandit, Mitesh Gokulbhai Thakkar, all natives of Gujarat, and Aishwarya Mohan Bhardwaj of Palghar.

An FIR has been registered against them with Chandannagar police station for offences under sections 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

According to police, the accused persons operated the call centre and their staffs used to call citizens of America and Canada.

“They had impersonated themselves as the officials of social security administration and then inform them (American and Canadian citizens) that their social security number (SSN) is being misused. They would win the confidence of the people and then fraudulently made them buy iTunes card, gift card”, said ACP Barge.

DCPs Jyotipriya Singh, Shirish Sardeshpande supervised the raiding team which included Police inspectors Santosh Barge, Gajanan Pawar (Unit 2), assistant police inspector Sagar Panmand, police sub-inspector Kiran Auti.

First Published: Feb 02, 2019 16:24 IST