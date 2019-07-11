Dada JP Vaswani’s first death anniversary to be observed in Pune

Several functions have been planned from July 12 to mark the first death anniversary of spiritual leader Dada J P Vaswani.

Born on August 2, 1918, Dada Vaswani, who passed away in Pune on July 12, 2018, is widely revered as a symbol of humility, compassion and love.

To pay homage to his teachings, the Sadhu Vaswani Mission has organised a ‘mahayagna’ (religious ceremony) among other events.

An inspirational talk in English on ‘Overcoming the fear of death’ by Dada will be played from 6:30 pm to 8:00 pm.

While on July 12, a multitude of programmes starting from 5.30 am have been planned. They include a prabhat pheri; a satsang at his samadhi at 8.30 am and akhand Kirtan and seva from noon.

A satsang followed by Dada’s message will be held in the evening. At 8 pm, a ‘Deepak yatra’ will take place at the samadhi and the day’s programme will end with a vigil from 10.30 pm to 12.30 am.

On July 13, programmes will begin from 10.30 am with ‘Daridra Narayan seva’ followed by Akhand kirtan and seva between 11.30 am and 1.00 pm which will be followed by langar.

In the evening, satsang followed by gurudev Sadhu Vaswani’s and JP Dada Vaswani’s message relay from 6.30 pm to 8.00 pm. These programmes are open to all.

Born on August 2, 1918, in Hyderabad in Pakistan’s Sindh province, Dada published a thesis on ‘The scattering of X-Rays by Solids’, which was examined by Nobel laureate CV Raman.

The Sadhu Vaswani Mission launched its ‘Sight for the Sightless’ scheme in 2003 to provide ophthalmic services to the needy.

First Published: Jul 11, 2019 17:09 IST