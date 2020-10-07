e-paper
Danve voices support for farmers' bill in Pune

Danve voices support for farmers’ bill in Pune

He said, “Contract farming would help the farmers to get good prices for their produce. It will also give the farmers an idea of the demand for his crops. Farmers would produce a crop which would be in demand.”

pune Updated: Oct 07, 2020 16:31 IST
Union minister of state for food and drug administration Raosaheb Danve spoke in favour of the farm bill approved by the parliament and blamed the congress party for its opposition to the bill.

Danve on Tuesday interacted with the media at the Pune union of working journalist office.

According to Danve, traders and farmers would be able to do direct business and there would be no middle man in it.

“Why is the Congress party supporting the middle man who unnecessary gets a share in trading and the farmer loses out?” Danve asked.

Danve claimed that this bill would change the market for farmers and bring prosperity for the marginal farmers.

“Congress is opposing this bill as marginal farmers will benefit from this bill,” he said.

