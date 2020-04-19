Diabetes, hypertension leading cause of death among Covid-19 patients, according to Sassoon

pune

Updated: Apr 19, 2020 16:24 IST

According to the data shared by the Sassoon 28 per cent of deaths or 11 deaths out of 39 (between April 2 and 17) were reported on the second day after the admission of the patients. The data states that most of the deceased had comorbid conditions with diabetes and hypertension being the primary causal factors for their deaths. The data was released on Friday.

The hospital has come under fire from the public and the state government as 41 out of 50 deaths reported in Pune city and rural were reported from Sassoon as of Saturday.

The report also emphasizes that patients come to the hospital only when they have reached a critical stage. Out of the 39 deaths, 11 were declared dead on the second day of admission to at Sassoon while six on the fourth day giving little time for the hospital doctors to treat the patients.

Divisional commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar had earlier defenced the hospital administration by stating that, “Most senior citizens and people with comorbid conditions are coming to the hospital when their situation is worse which gives hospital less time to treat the patient.”

Former Dean DR Ajay Chandanwale said, “Most patients who were declared dead came at a critical stage and some were even referred from other hospitals after they reached a critical stage or got serious.”