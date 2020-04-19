e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 19, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / Diabetes, hypertension leading cause of death among Covid-19 patients, according to Sassoon

Diabetes, hypertension leading cause of death among Covid-19 patients, according to Sassoon

According to the data shared by the Sassoon 28 per cent of deaths or 11 deaths out of 39 (between April 2 and 17) were reported on the second day after the admission of the patients

pune Updated: Apr 19, 2020 16:24 IST
Steffy Thevar
Steffy Thevar
Hindustan Times, Pune
The new building of Sassoon General Hospital where Covid-19 patients are treated in Pune.
The new building of Sassoon General Hospital where Covid-19 patients are treated in Pune.(HT PHOTO)
         

According to the data shared by the Sassoon 28 per cent of deaths or 11 deaths out of 39 (between April 2 and 17) were reported on the second day after the admission of the patients. The data states that most of the deceased had comorbid conditions with diabetes and hypertension being the primary causal factors for their deaths. The data was released on Friday.

The hospital has come under fire from the public and the state government as 41 out of 50 deaths reported in Pune city and rural were reported from Sassoon as of Saturday.

The report also emphasizes that patients come to the hospital only when they have reached a critical stage. Out of the 39 deaths, 11 were declared dead on the second day of admission to at Sassoon while six on the fourth day giving little time for the hospital doctors to treat the patients.

Divisional commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar had earlier defenced the hospital administration by stating that, “Most senior citizens and people with comorbid conditions are coming to the hospital when their situation is worse which gives hospital less time to treat the patient.”

Former Dean DR Ajay Chandanwale said, “Most patients who were declared dead came at a critical stage and some were even referred from other hospitals after they reached a critical stage or got serious.”

top news
‘I give you my word, will take you home ’: Uddhav Thackeray to migrants
‘I give you my word, will take you home ’: Uddhav Thackeray to migrants
‘Where’s your dignity now?’: Prashant Kishor asks Nitish Kumar on Kota row
‘Where’s your dignity now?’: Prashant Kishor asks Nitish Kumar on Kota row
India takes up collapse of Kartarpur gurudwara domes with Pakistan
India takes up collapse of Kartarpur gurudwara domes with Pakistan
LIVE: Asymptomatic cases not testing positive pose risks, says Health ministry
LIVE: Asymptomatic cases not testing positive pose risks, says Health ministry
From a Twitter handle, the story of Pakistan’s new terror group for Kashmir
From a Twitter handle, the story of Pakistan’s new terror group for Kashmir
Covid-19 lockdown relaxation: Full list of activities allowed from Monday
Covid-19 lockdown relaxation: Full list of activities allowed from Monday
‘Had no choice but to pick me’: Yuvraj reveals player Dhoni really backed
‘Had no choice but to pick me’: Yuvraj reveals player Dhoni really backed
Covid-19 | ‘If they were knowingly responsible...’: Trump warns China of consequences
Covid-19 | ‘If they were knowingly responsible...’: Trump warns China of consequences
trending topics
Covid-19 hotspotCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaDharavi COVID-19 CasesCovid-19PM ModiCovid-19 LockdownCovid-19 updateManipur Covid-19 lockdown

don't miss

latest news

India news

pune news