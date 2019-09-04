Divisional commissioner asks PMC to expedite land acquisition for Lohegaon airport expansion

pune

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 19:46 IST

The Pune divisional commissioner has instructed the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to expedite the land acquisition process for the extension of the Lohegaon Airport.

Divisional Commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar held a review meeting with the municipal commissioner Saurabh Rao; district collector Naval Kishore Ram and stamp and registration department director general Anil Kawade to discuss the city’s various development projects.

During the meeting, the extension of Lohegaon Airport as planned by the Airports Authority of India was discussed. The extension plan has already been approved by the central government in March. The expansion project includes construction of a new terminal building at a cost of ₹500 crore, a multilevel car park for ₹120 crore and a new cargo complex at a cost of about ₹300 crore.

For this, the authorities needed to acquire 25 acres on the basis of transfer of development rights (TDR) model and compensation. However, the authorities are facing a hurdle in acquiring the land for the expansion project.

Private land owners are ready to handover their land, but there are differences over the compensation and the TDR model.

Divisional commissioner instructed Rao to speed up the process of land acquisition and asked the district collector to provide the necessary help for it.

The PMC is also in the process of acquiring land on lease for a parking facility at the Lohegaon airport.

Meanwhile, divisional commissioner also took a review of the ongoing metro work and asked the metro officials to conduct the hydrographic survey soon. The government had formed a committee under the presidentship of divisional commissioner to study the impact of metro on ecology and water pollution.

