Diwali noise pollution highest in Kothrud among 18 places in Pune, says Maharashtra pollution control board

Maharashtra pollution control board (MPCB) has reported serious noise pollution at 18 spots in the city on November 7, the main day of Diwali. Noise levels were higher as compared to last year, MPCB said on the basis of noise pollution surveys conducted by it.

The average noise level recorded in residential areas during the day stood at 77.96 decibel against the permissible noise levels of 65 decibel stipulated by MPCB. On November 7, the average reading on decibel meters was 69.41, with a maximum reading of 87.7 decibel recorded at Kothrud during day time and this locality recorded 76.5 decibel at night time. The maximum reading during night time on November 7 was recorded 80.7 decibel at Mandai.

On November 1, the average noise level stood at 73.20 decibel during the day and 61.59 at night. Sound pollution was highest in areas such as Kothrud, Mandai, Karve road and Shaniwarwada. Pimpri, Chinchwad and Thergaon recorded much lower levels as compared to last year, according to MPCB.

Nitin Shinde, MPCB sub-regional officer, said, “Yes, average noise levels as compared to last year was higher and beyond permissible limits. This was because of the bursting of firecrackers.”

MPCB monitors sound levels every year during Diwali. This year, circulars were issued in nine divisions of the state to measure noise pollution levels. Accordingly, readings were taken in Pune, Kolhapur, Nagpur, Chandrapur, Nashik and Mumbai. In Pune, 35 employees were deployed in two shifts and were equipped with 20 decibel meters to record noise levels.

According to MPCB, the intensity of crackers burst before 8 pm was on the lower side.

