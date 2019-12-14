Doctors’ pageant for cancer-free society in Pune today

pune

Updated: Dec 14, 2019 20:18 IST

On Sunday, Punekars will witness an interesting event, wherein doctors will walk the ramp and take on a new avatar. Titled Doc Walk #HighonHeals, the event is organised by Dr DY Patil Hospital, Pune and Lokmat. It will be held at 7.30pm at JW Marriott, SB road.

The event has been planned as a step towards a cancer-free society and a tribute to the medical fraternity. The fraternity will be a part of the noble initiative and get a chance to express themselves on the grand stage, a release from Lokmat said. The initiative is supported by the Indian Medical Association, GPA, Cancer Prevention Institute and BMA.

The participating doctors have rehearsed and practised for over a week now.

The titles to be won include Mr Medico, Miss Medico and Mrs Medico.

The auditions were held at Phoenix Marketcity, Vimannagar.

The dress code for the rounds included formal wear and party wear.

Actor and cancer-survivor Lisa Ray will be present at the event. The actor will speak about her journey from being diagnosed with multiple myeloma, overcoming it and leading a brave life since then.

She will inspire and encourage survivors and patients to face it all with a smile.