Domestic help held for stealing jewellery worth Rs1.86 lakh in Nigdi

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 20:30 IST

The Nigdi police, on Saturday, booked a domestic help for stealing gold ornaments worth Rs 1.86 lakh from the residence where she was employed in Nigdi-Pradhikaran.

The accused has been identified as Fatima Najmulhussain Shaikh, 31, a resident of Yamunanagar.

The complaint was lodged on Friday by the victim Hina Ejaz Shaikh, 38. According to the complainant, the domestic help stole gold ornaments from the cupboard worth Rs 1.86 lakh.

The owners were present inside the house when the theft took place between June 14 and September 2, said police.

A case under section 380 (theft in dwelling house) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Nigdi police station.

