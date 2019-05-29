Dr Tadvi suicide: Protestors in Pune demand action against accused

Pune: Many social groups and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) staged protest in the city on Tuesday against the recent suicide of Payal Tadvi, a post-graduate woman medical student, at a Mumbai hospital due to alleged casteist abuse.

Sujat Ambedkar, son of Prakash Ambedkar; Dilipsingh Vishwakarma, Dr Sanjay Dabhade, Ashokrao Athavle of Panchshil Bahudeshiya Trust took part in the protest held at Goodluck chowk on Fergusson College road.

The protestors demanded stringent action against the culprits.

“She was often humiliated with caste slurs. We will help her family get justice and penalise the ones who forced her to end her life,” said Anjum Inamdar, chief of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) party, Pune unit, who also took part in the protest.

Dabhade said, “We demand that the women doctors who forced Tadvi to commit suicide face harshest punishment and the Medical Council of India should take cognisance of this case as well as cancel their registrations. We have written to the chief minister’s office (CMO) seeking our demands.”

Ambedkar said all institutions, hospitals, colleges and government offices should set up a cell to prevent cases related to caste.

Payal Tadvi, a second-year postgraduate student of gynaecology and obstetrics, was found hanging in her hostel room that she shared with three other students on May 22. She was studying at the Topical National Medical College, attached with BYL Nair Hospital, in Mumbai. The victim’s kin allege she took the extreme step as she was harassed by her seniors with casteist remarks.

