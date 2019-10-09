e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 09, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Oct 09, 2019

DS Kulkarni seeks bungalow on ₹2.5 lakh monthly rent from ED

ED appellate authority in Delhi had directed Kulkarni to deposit ₹11 lakh per month for use of the bungalow. However, he approached the HC, stating that he was able to pay only ₹2.5 lakh rent per month

pune Updated: Oct 09, 2019 14:24 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
HT, Pune
Kulkarni approached the HC seeking directions to the ED to allow his family to use the bungalow on rent as they were already residing in it.
Kulkarni approached the HC seeking directions to the ED to allow his family to use the bungalow on rent as they were already residing in it.(HT File)
         

The Bombay high court (HC) has directed jailed developer Deepak S Kulkarni and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to reconsider the monthly rent for a bungalow owned by the former in Pune. The ED had taken possession of the 6,000 sq ft bungalow on September 30 as part of its investigation into the DS Kulkarni (DSK) Group scam.

Kulkarni had approached the HC seeking directions to the ED to allow his family to use the bungalow on rent as they were already residing in it.

Earlier, the ED appellate authority in Delhi had directed Kulkarni to deposit ₹11 lakh per month for use of the bungalow. However, he approached the HC, stating that he was able to pay only ₹2.5 lakh rent per month. The ED opposed the same, stating that the rent as per the prevailing market rate was ₹11 lakh.

The bench of justice SS Shinde, while hearing Kulkarni’s plea, was informed that after the ED decided to seize all personal properties, including the bungalow, the developer had approached the ED appellate authority pleading exemption of the bungalow from seizure. The appellate authority had refused to indulge the request but suggested that Kulkarni use the residential property by paying the ED a monthly rent of ₹11 lakh.

Kulkarni was directed to deposit the amount within 10 days, by September 25. However, after he failed to comply, the ED took possession of the bungalow on September 30.

On Monday, the bench directed Kulkarni and the ED to reconsider the final amount and respond by Friday.

Kulkarni and his wife Hemanti were arrested in Delhi by the Pune crime branch in Feb 2018, on charges of cheating over investors of a total of ₹1,250 crore.

First Published: Oct 09, 2019 14:24 IST

top news
5% hike in dearness allowance, minister hails move as Diwali gift
5% hike in dearness allowance, minister hails move as Diwali gift
Oct 09, 2019 14:19 IST
PM Modi’s special aircraft, landing next June, may be called Air Force One
PM Modi’s special aircraft, landing next June, may be called Air Force One
Oct 09, 2019 13:49 IST
Kashmir, Article 370 is off talks table at Modi-Xi summit: Govt sources
Kashmir, Article 370 is off talks table at Modi-Xi summit: Govt sources
Oct 09, 2019 14:24 IST
Salman Khurshid once again takes potshots at those who ‘walked away’
Salman Khurshid once again takes potshots at those who ‘walked away’
Oct 09, 2019 12:33 IST
Effect of global economic slowdown ‘more pronounced’ in India: IMF chief
Effect of global economic slowdown ‘more pronounced’ in India: IMF chief
Oct 09, 2019 09:28 IST
Monkey looks for lice in UP cop’s hair while he works. Watch bizarre video
Monkey looks for lice in UP cop’s hair while he works. Watch bizarre video
Oct 09, 2019 13:35 IST
India’s predicted XI for second Test match, Kohli faces tricky situation
India’s predicted XI for second Test match, Kohli faces tricky situation
Oct 09, 2019 11:20 IST
‘If he is keen then…’: Ravi Shastri offers his stand on MS Dhoni’s future
‘If he is keen then…’: Ravi Shastri offers his stand on MS Dhoni’s future
Oct 09, 2019 11:56 IST
trending topics
IBPS ClerkWar box office collectionKajolIndia vs South AfricaPriyanka ChopraUddhav ThackerayGlobal Economic SlowdownPM ModiSara Ali Khan
don't miss
latest news
India News
Pune News