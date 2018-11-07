E-Rickshaws make a surprise comeback in Pune’s farmers market

At a recent farmers’ market, held in Model colony, what stood out were eight e-rickshaws that were offering their services free of charge to residents .

These e-rickshaws are run by Vijay Thube, director, Shashwat Krishi Vikas India, a farmer’s produce company which holds 12 farmers markets across the city.

“We began this service from November 3, we noticed that after buying the produce, several of the customers find it difficult to get an autorickshaw to their homes, thus we thought of starting e-rickshaws and we received a tremendous response,” said Thube.

Deepali Deshmane, a resident of Mayurban society in Model colony was very happy using the services of - rickshaw.

“The idea of a weekly market is a great one for we get to shop for the entire week, but the problem begins when one has to carry the produce home and its tough when you can’t find a rickshaw to go the short distance. I never get a rickshaw to come till my house, but this free service of e-rickshaw, it was right up to my building.”

Many senior citizens were seen using this service to drop them to their homes and many requested if they could also be picked from home. According to Thube, he plans to use them to also deliver produce to the customer’s home. “It is a low cost transport and perfect to move into a dedicated area.”

Not just that these e-rickshaws will also help residents to reach to the Diwali Pahats .

“We are planning to ply them between the various chowks of Model colony to Chitranjan Vatika where the programme of Diwali pahat will be held,” said Thube, adding, ““These e-rickshaws have special battery which needs only 15 minutes to charge as compared to other e-rickshaw which take around 10 hours. These rickshaws will also have their own charging station-cum-battery swiping station opening near Agriculture college soon.”

First Published: Nov 07, 2018 16:19 IST