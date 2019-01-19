Extension of the Vanaz-Ramwadi Pune metro line to Kharadi IT park will cost 1,000 crore

Maha-metro officials have said that the extension of the Vanaz-Ramwadi metro line to Kharadi IT park will add Rs 1,000 crore to the existing budget. A delegation of various IT industries have demanded an extension of the Vanaz-Ramwadi metro stretch till Kharadi IT Park. Maha-Metro officials assured the IT (Information Technology) industry that they will consider the proposal.

Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) executive director Ramnath Subramaniam said, “Delegation of various IT industries visited the Metro office and demanded an extension of the Vanaz-Ramwadi stretch till Kharadi IT Park as the metro stretch will help IT employees to commute easily. The IT Industry also pointed out that the metro line will help connect both Hinjewadi and Kharadi IT industry.”

Talking about the proposal Subramaniam said that the Vanaz-Ramwadi metro line extends till Kalyaninagar, however they would need to extend this metro line further if they are to make the Kharadi metro line. Subramaniam also said that they will need to make a separate Detailed Project Report (DPR) with this extension. The distance from the existing metro line to Kharadi IT Park is 4.5 km and the cost would increase by Rs 1, 000 crore.

Ramnath said that the Maha-Metro has appealed to the IT industry to contribute some share of the project cost which will help them consider this connectivity. Ramnath stated the example of IT companies in Bangalore who contributed to the Metro stations, so on the same line it can be also be possible in Pune.

Salim Ali Bird Sanctuary

Maha-Metro on Friday clarified that its Vanaz -Ramwadi metro line will not be passing through Salim Ali Bird Sanctuary. The metro line is passing from the existing DP road which is already constructed. There has been some miscommunication that the metro line is passing from the Bird Sanctuary. Metro is ready to present route maps to the citizens in order to avoid controversy.

