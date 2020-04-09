e-paper
Home / Pune News / False information for curfew pass: 6 noncognisable cases filed

False information for curfew pass: 6 noncognisable cases filed

pune Updated: Apr 09, 2020 21:11 IST
Hindustantimes
         

The Pune police on Thursday lodged six noncognisable cases under section 177 of IPC for giving false information to secure the curfew pass.

The centralised digital pass system implemented in Pune started on March 28 wherein a total of 3.18 lakh requests have been received as of April 9.

At least 1.63 lakh requests have been approved. Of these, 1.07 lakh are already exempted as per govt orders wile 47,000 are those having medical conditions and need urgent care according to Bachchan Singh DCP (Crime).

DCP Singh said that while running through the data, 917 Aadhar entries were incorrect. SMS was sent to all of them requesting for resubmission of corrected information or legal action will be taken. On checking through resubmitted information, some doubtful entries were given to Unit2 crime branch inspectors to verify them physically6. On verification, six non cognisable cases were registered against people who had given wrong information

“Residents are requested to cooperate with the police. Requests which are urgent are cleared on priority. Giving false information will invite action,” warned DCP Singh.

Box

Number of requests facilitated on priority

Cancer patients: 1,598

Intensive Care Unit: 1,164

Surgery: 1,043

Dialysis: 993

Diabetic patients: 411

Pregnant women: 2,691

Infant / child: 619

