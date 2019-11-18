Fergussonian’ platinum jubilee celebrations: Three former servicemen inspire young NCC cadets to join the armed forces

pune

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 21:49 IST

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is the youngest out of the three armed forces of our country and it enters the enemy’s territory during attacks. I am proud of the fact that the number of women fighter pilots has increased in the Air Force and I appeal to all the National Cadet Corps (NCC) youths to pursue a career in the armed forces,” said Air Marshal Bhushan Gokhale

He was speaking at the Fergussonian’ platinum jubilee year inauguration programme which was held at the amphitheatre inside Fergusson College campus on Monday. A year-long series of various programmes and events have been organised from November 18, 2019, to November 17, 2020, by the Alumni Association of Fergusson College to mark the platinum year.

On this occasion along with Air Marshal Gokhale, Major General Chandrashekhar Sawant (retd) who served in the Indian Army and Admiral Anand Iyer (retd) who served in the Indian Navy spoke about various careers in the Indian armed forces to an audience filled with NCC cadets who had come from various city colleges to attend the programme.

Major General Sawant (retd) said, “I am glad that today so many young NCC cadets are here and willing to join the armed forces. It is a great career that requires a lot of courage, respect and responsibility. There is a difference between a regular career and a career in the armed forces. The military requires honesty, integrity, fairness and above all, discipline to be a soldier.”

Admiral Anand Iyer said, “Today there are various challenges today in front of the Indian Navy, so we have made a science and technology roadmap from 2018-2035 for adoption of modern technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning. Most importantly, national mission of ‘Make in India’ to boost indigenisation in the defence sector.”