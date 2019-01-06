Firing at Pune’s Mohammadwadi: builder’s son injured

Nilesh Binawat, 24, son of builder Shekhar Binawat, sustained injuries after members of Tipu Pathan gang allegedly open fired at him near Mohammadwadi on Saturday at 2 am, police said.

Sahebrao Bhapkar, inspector, Wanowrie police station, said that the incident took place late night when members of the gang fired four rounds from their guns while chasing the car of victim on Handewadi road. The victim halted his car in front of a police station to save himself and a case has been registered and investigations are underway, Bhapkar said.

Police informed that the incident occurred after an argument broke out between Binawat’s friend and Tipu Pathan’s gang member. Following the argument, Binawat’s friends were beaten up by the Pathan gang members, according to the police report, which added that Binawat’s friends, then, reciprocated and pelted stones on Pathan’s house and damaged vehicles parked along the roadside.

“Later, Pathan along with his gang members rushed to Binawat’s bungalow where Binawat and his friends were going out in an SUV. They started chasing Binawat and fired four rounds at him. However, Binawat did not halt the vehicle and stopped only outside a police station.”

The police staff rushed him to a nearby private hospital, where he is currently undergoing medical treatment. By Saturday evening, the police arrested Salim Pathan from Hadapsar and his four colleagues. Wanowrie police registered a case under Sections 307 (attempt to murder); 143 (unlawful assembly); 147 (Punishment for rioting) and 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code.

First Published: Jan 06, 2019 14:40 IST