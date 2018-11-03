Five injured, six two-wheelers gutted in short-circuit fire in Pune

A total of six two-wheelers were gutted in a fire which broke out due to an electrical short circuit in Kapila vastu housing society in Milindnagar, Pimpri early Friday morning. Five residents, including an old woman, were injured in the accident.

According to the police, the blaze which started at 4.30 am, was caused due to short circuit. The fire spread to the parking lot of the complex and damaged two wheelers parked there.According to the police, the fire accident caused a loss of Rs 6 lakh.

The fire station at Sant Tukaramnagar received the call from a resident of Milindnagar at 4.30 am. The fire tenders soon reached the spot and brought the situation under control.“Six vehicles, including twowheelers, parked at the parking lot of the apartment complex caught fire.

“Documents related to these vehicles that were kept in the space below the seats were also reduced to ashes,” said Dilip Kashinath Gawade, assistant commissioner and chief of Pimpri-Chinchwad fire department.

“The fire spread quickly because the petrol tanks of the parked two-wheelers caught fire,” said Jagannath Shinde, who witnessed the fire accident and the commotion that followed.

Some of the injured in the fire incident, identified as Bhagabai Gaikwad, Kaka Kamble and Shrikant Kamble, were immediately taken to hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, in the last one year, Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad areas have seen several cases in which parked vehicles in residential areas caught fire due to various reasons.

First Published: Nov 03, 2018 16:11 IST