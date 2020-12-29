Forts, forests off limits on December 31 for revellers

pune

Updated: Dec 29, 2019 21:58 IST

The forest department officials of the Pune division will be patrolling several forts near the city as well as the surrounding forest area that tend to be turned into party spots on December 31.

The state forest department will also put up check posts near the forest areas in the Pune division.

According to Deepak Pawar, range official, state forest department, this is the third year where the forest department will deploy its units to patrol the forest areas. “This year we have created a patrolling schedule, where we will survey all the areas which are hot spots for many of the revellers. The officials will patrol every two hours. There will be six forest personnel in one van,” he said.

“There will also be check posts set up on the roads leading to the popular party spots. These posts will be set up from 6 pm,” added Pawar.

The department intends to put up notice boards at various forts informing the public about the ban on entering the forts on New Year’s eve. The places which will be banned for revellers are Warje, Sinhgad, Hingne, and Pachgaon Parvati while Tamhini, Sudhagad,Sajjangad, Lonavla, Raigad and Purandar forts will also be off limits to people, said Pawar.

The forest department will also ban night treks on December 31, but will allow professional trekkers, post 4 am on January 1, 2020. The forest department plans to take stringent action against miscreants if they break the law, added Pawar.

The forest department has taken this step after the staff received several complaints about increasing bonfires and parties with loud noises within the forests, thereby damaging the surrounding flora and fauna and disturbing the wildlife.