Forum directs Pune-based builders to pay ₹5.30L to consumer for unfair trade practice

pune

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 20:00 IST

The Pune district consumer redressal forum has ordered Hemant Tukaram Buddhiwant, proprietor of Trishul Builders, to refund a complainant, an amount of ₹5.30 lakh together with 18 per cent interest with effect from March 2014.

Complainant Prakash Chandra, a resident of Loni Kalbhor had filed a complaint under Section 12 of the Consumer Protection Act, 1986, alleging deficiency in housing construction service against Trishul Builders. The complaint was filed on April 19, 2017, and the decision was taken on August 21 this year.

According to the complaint, the builder had agreed to hand over possession of a flat to Chandra after the expiry of 24 months from the date of commencement of construction of the said building in November 2009. Further, it stated that in spite of receipt of substantial amount from Chandra towards part-consideration, there was no progress in the construction of the building. However, as there was no response from the builder to cancel his booking for the said flat, Chandra had also issued pre-complaint notices to the builder, but again there was no response from him.

Chandra even lodged a complaint with police authorities and alleged deficiency in service as well as the adoption of unfair trade practice on the part of the builder.

The forum has directed Buddhiwant to pay an additional ₹15,000 towards costs of the complaint. The forum also directed the builder to comply with foregoing order and report compliance thereof to the forum within a period of 45 days from the date of the order failing which it stated that further appropriate action as contemplated under Sections 25 and/or 27 of the Consumer Protection Act, 1986 will stand initiated against the builder at the instance of the complainant.

First Published: Aug 24, 2019 20:00 IST