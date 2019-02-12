Four injured in Pune cylinder bast, homeowner booked

Four people, including a minor, were injured in a cylinder blast in Karvenagar on Monday morning. The injured sold fried eatables, which they made themselves, to make a living. The incident happened at 6 am in a building, Bhalekar Sadan, when the workers started the stove in order to boil potatoes.

The injured were indentified as Raman Popal Gautum, 18; Anujsingh Amika Chavan, 19; Sandeep Kumar Jeevanlal Nhai, 22 andKotwal Ramanrej Gautum, 17, all residing since a month in the house where the incident happened, according to the police. The four had rented the room from the owner, identified asAtul Mahadev Bhalekar, 38. Bhalekar was booked under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code at the Warje Malwadi police station.

The incident happened when one person was sleeping and the other two were mounting the container on the stove. The one who was mounting the container full of potatoes sustained 60 per cent burn injuries.

“There were two stoves and two cylinders in the room. The pipe had loosened at the point where it connects with the stove. Those pipes do not come out easily. And since it had, the smell must have spread all over the place. The people in and around the house should have taken note of the smell,” said fire officer Gajanan Patrudkar, who rushed to the spot with one fire brigade vehicle.

It was a commercial cylinder which does not have a regulator like cooking gases. The gas comes out in full force from it. We always advice commercial cylinder users to keep the gas outside the cooking place and connect it with a long pipe,” officer Patrudkar added.

The fire officials reached the spot and took the men to the hospital. The four were moved to the Sassoon General Hospital where they are undergoing treatment for the burns.

First Published: Feb 12, 2019 16:53 IST