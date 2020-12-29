Garnish makes a comeback in kitchens,Coriander now at Rs 1 per bunch

pune

Updated: Dec 29, 2019 21:55 IST

Last week, the prices of green vegetables, especially coriander, had risen considerably, forcing households to forgo the pleasant green garnish from savoury preparations.

However, on Sunday, the humble coriander was sold at Rs 1 for a bunch at the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC), Pune. Coriander was sold for Rs 100 per bundle (100 bunches) as against Rs 400 per bundle (100 bunches), last week.

“The APMC, on Sunday, received 1,18,075 quintals of coriander. Some traders threw excess coriander when the prices reduced. The prices of green leafy vegetables have been reduced by 25 per cent this week,” said Babasaheb Bhide, head of the vegetable department, APMC.

Fenugreek suffered a similar fate and was sold at Rs 1.50- 4 per bundle. However, the cost of Spinach was stable, and was sold at Rs 6 per bundle.

The prices of drumsticks were reduced by 50 per cent, and the vegetable was sold at Rs 200 per kg as against Rs 400 per kg, last week.

On Sunday, APMC received 300 trucks of onions and was sold at Rs 55-70 per kg

Other vegetables like green peas were sold at Rs 25-35 per kg and potato was sold at Rs 18-23 per kg.

Beans were the most expensive buy at the marker on Sunday. Cluster beans were sold at Rs 50 per kg, as against Rs 30 per kg last week. French beans were sold at Rs 40 per kg as against Rs 20 per kg last week and flat beans were sold at Rs 30 per kg, last week it was sold at Rs 15 per kg.

APMC received 2,063 trucks of vegetables on Sunday.