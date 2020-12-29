e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 29, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Dec 29, 2019
Home / Pune News / Garnish makes a comeback in kitchens,Coriander now at Rs 1 per bunch

Garnish makes a comeback in kitchens,Coriander now at Rs 1 per bunch

pune Updated: Dec 29, 2019 21:55 IST
HT Correspondent 
HT Correspondent 
Hindustantimes
         

Last week, the prices of green vegetables, especially coriander, had risen considerably, forcing households to forgo the pleasant green garnish from savoury preparations.

However, on Sunday, the humble coriander was sold at Rs 1 for a bunch at the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC), Pune. Coriander was sold for Rs 100 per bundle (100 bunches) as against Rs 400 per bundle (100 bunches), last week.

“The APMC, on Sunday, received 1,18,075 quintals of coriander. Some traders threw excess coriander when the prices reduced. The prices of green leafy vegetables have been reduced by 25 per cent this week,” said Babasaheb Bhide, head of the vegetable department, APMC.

Fenugreek suffered a similar fate and was sold at Rs 1.50- 4 per bundle. However, the cost of Spinach was stable, and was sold at Rs 6 per bundle.

The prices of drumsticks were reduced by 50 per cent, and the vegetable was sold at Rs 200 per kg as against Rs 400 per kg, last week.

On Sunday, APMC received 300 trucks of onions and was sold at Rs 55-70 per kg

Other vegetables like green peas were sold at Rs 25-35 per kg and potato was sold at Rs 18-23 per kg.

Beans were the most expensive buy at the marker on Sunday. Cluster beans were sold at Rs 50 per kg, as against Rs 30 per kg last week. French beans were sold at Rs 40 per kg as against Rs 20 per kg last week and flat beans were sold at Rs 30 per kg, last week it was sold at Rs 15 per kg.

APMC received 2,063 trucks of vegetables on Sunday.

top news
In first cabinet decision, Hemant Soren govt drops Pathalgadi sedition cases
In first cabinet decision, Hemant Soren govt drops Pathalgadi sedition cases
Govt amends rule, sets Chief of Defence Staff’s maximum age limit at 65 yrs
Govt amends rule, sets Chief of Defence Staff’s maximum age limit at 65 yrs
DDCA officials involved in fight, Gambhir asks BCCI to dissolve body: Watch
DDCA officials involved in fight, Gambhir asks BCCI to dissolve body: Watch
Five detained for drawing anti-CAA rangoli in Chennai
Five detained for drawing anti-CAA rangoli in Chennai
‘Crossed all limits’: Priyanka Gandhi skewers UP govt for activist’s arrest
‘Crossed all limits’: Priyanka Gandhi skewers UP govt for activist’s arrest
Amitabh Bachchan conferred with Dadasaheb Phalke by President Kovind
Amitabh Bachchan conferred with Dadasaheb Phalke by President Kovind
WATCH: England cricketers Stokes and Broad involved in ugly on-field spat
WATCH: England cricketers Stokes and Broad involved in ugly on-field spat
Kota: LS speaker visits hospital with over 70 newborns’ deaths in Dec 2019
Kota: LS speaker visits hospital with over 70 newborns’ deaths in Dec 2019
trending topics
Sanju SamsonDelhi TemperatureAnti-CAA protest in KochiKushal Punjabi DeathSalman Khan birthdayArpita KhanGood Newwz celeb reviewKushal PunjabiBBL

don't miss

latest news

india news

Pune News