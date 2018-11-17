Government consortium to raise finance for Puandar’s ‘Airport City’, says Devendra Fadnavis at an event in Pune 

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday announced the creation of an ‘airport city’ around the proposed Chhatrapati Sambhaji Raje international airport at Purandar. The land acquisition for the airport will start very soon, he said, while speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Mahalunge-Maan hi-tech city, the first town planning scheme in Pune.

Fadnavis said that the state government is forming a consortium of at least three companies to drive investment in the airport city and work is in the final stages.

“The Maharashtra government is planning to develop an airport city to ensure proper planning for Purandar airport and the surrounding areas. I had held a meeting with the district collector for the same on Friday morning,” Fadnavis said.

The CM said that he was in Purandar recently and saw numerous advertisements for sale of land near Purandar airport. “If such development happens haphazardly, it will create problems. The state government has therefore taken steps to ensure proper planning in the areas around the airport,” he said.

“The government has almost finalised the compensation plan for land acquisition for airport land and it will be announced soon, after which the district administration will start land acquisition process,” Fadnavis said.

Vijay Shivthare, minister of state for water resource and MLA from Purandar assembly constituency, said there was no opposition to land acquisition at Purandar. “Whatever opposition is there, it is only political. Once the land acquisition process begins, people will come forward to handover their lands for the project,” he said.

Fadnavis praises MP Anil Shirole for development works in Pune

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis released Pune Lok Sabha member Anil Shirole’s annual report giving details of the works carried out by the member of parliament at a function on Friday.

Fadnavis called his work ‘meaningful contribution’ for Pune. The CM’s remarks are seen as his backing Shirole’s candidature for upcoming Lok Sabha (LS) polls at a time when Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Kakade is aspiring to contest elections.

Sanjay Kakade, Rajya Sabha MP (left) and chief minister Devendra Fadnavis (right) at the release of the report card of Anil Shirole member of parliament, Pune at Balgandharva Rang Mandir on Friday. (HT PHOTO)

Listing out Shirole’s achievements in the past four-and-ahalf-years, the CM said that the Pune MP kept constant followups of various projects implemented in Pune district.

“Be it Lohegaon airport, Purandar airport, metro or other projects, Shirole kept himself updated and helped in its speedy implemention,” he said.

Kakade said, “In 2009, the BJP had offered me a ticket, but I declined the offer and ensured that it is given to Shirole,” hinting that he is also in the race this time.

Hi-tech city to be growth engine of Pune, says Fadnavis

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said that while the Rajiv Gandhi IT Park at Hinjewadi had given a new identity to Pune city, the Mhalunge-Maan hi-tech city, which has been planned next to Hinjewadi will have all modern amenities.

“The hi-tech city will be well planned as it is coming under the town planning scheme,” said, Fadnavis, adding that this new city will bring in more investments.

“More jobs will be created in the area and this hi-tech city will became yet another growth engine for Pune,” he said.

The chief minister was speaking during the groundbreaking ceremony for the MahalungeMaan hi -tech city- the first town planning scheme in the city after many decades.

During the event he said the first phase construction of Pune ring road of 32 kilometres would begin in December.

“A total of Rs10,000 crore is being allocated for this project,” he said.

Speaking at the event, Kiran Gitte, chief of Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), said, “The town planning scheme will include wellplanned roads, solid waste management, water supply, schools, gardens, hospitals, power supply and other public infrastructure.“

It would be the first high tech city to be developed on 250 hectares and a master plan for the surrounding area will be prepared.

In all, 14 town planning schemes are being planned in this area. A total of Rs620 crore will be given for the developing the fundamental facilities and the state government will handover a portion of developed land to the landowners.

Private sector investments of Rs23, 000 crores are expected in this development.

CM appreciates Maha-Metro work

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis appreciated the works carried out by (Maharashtra Metro) Maha-Metro in Pune and said that as compared to other cities metro work is going on speedily in Pune. Chief minister was present for the groundbreaking ceremony of the double decker flyover at Chandani Chowk which would be constructed by Maha-Metro.

Fadnavis said, “Usually in case of metro works, at an average in the first 15 per cent work is done but in Pune 25 work was completed.” Chief minister said that the state government is promoting sustainable transport in the city and as part of it they are promoting e-buses in Pune. PMPML is hiring e-buses. Maha Metro is putting solar panels on all metro stations roof top.

First Published: Nov 17, 2018 14:50 IST