H1N1 claims one more in PCMC, 2018 death toll reaches 21

Pimpri Chinchwad Muncipal Corporation (PCMC) on Friday has reported one more death due to influenza A H1N1, taking the toll to 21 this year.

Dr Anil Roy, PCMC health chief, said, “The 43-year-old person was admitted to Aditya Birla memorial hospital (ABMH) on August 25 and tested positive for the viral infection the next day of his admission. He was on ventilator support since then.”

A PCMC report on influenza A H1N1 stated that 39 people are on ventilator support, 46 admitted and 11 new cases have been tested positive on Friday.

First Published: Sep 22, 2018 14:53 IST