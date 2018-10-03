Hazare calls off hunger strike, says government taking action

Pune Social activist Anna Hazare has called off a proposed hunger strike, following a meeting with irrigation minister Girish Mahajan at Ralegaon Siddhi on Tuesday.

Hazare had threatened to go on strike from October 2, Gandhi Jayanti, at his native Ralegaon Siddhi, to press for various demands, including the appointment of a Lokpal by the centre.

The social activist, however, has now announced that he will not fast, because the government is acting on his demands and that there is “hope” that his promises will be fulfilled.

“The government has taken some steps on the appointment of Lokpal, as well as offering a higher price to farm produce. However, there are a few things the government needs to do,” Hazare said, post the meeting with Mahajan.

Hazare did add that he will undertake a protest in January 2019 if things don’t move as per schedule.

Besides the appointments of Lokpal and Lokayukta, Hazare has been demanding constitutional status for the Commission for agricultural costs and prices (CACP). He has also pitched for turning the CACP into an autonomous body. Hazare has been demanding a fair price for dairy farmers and implementation of the recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission.

Previously, Hazare had gone on a hunger strike in New Delhi before government intervention again led the activist to call off the strike.

