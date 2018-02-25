Hindustan Times’ Heartfulness Meditation Masterclass took off with an experience that filled minds with peace and tranquillity in Pune 

About 1,000 citizens across the city experienced the technique of heartfulness relaxation during the Hindustan Times’ Heartfulness Meditation Masterclass which took off at 22 venues in Pune on Saturday.

On day one, volunteers and trainers helped participants with the technique of heartfulness relaxation.

“It’s an areligious platform to meditate and relax. Many people are keen on taking up mediation but are unaware of the scientific methodology. Here, we help them understand the technique which in turn helps them relax and rejuvenate. We focus on a standardised session which is followed at all our Masterclasses,” said volunteer and coordinator Pratima Joshi at the Brihan Maharashtra College of Commerce (BMCC), Shivajinagar. Residents of Deccan Gymkhana, Bhandarkar road and Prabhat road took the benefit of the meditation masterclass at the venue.

On completion of the one hour session in the morning, participants walked out of the venue looking happy and relaxed. “It has been a terrific experience. I will be attending it for the next two days as well. Our lives are filled with stress and tensions; meditation will help relieve all of it. I like this approach,” said retired software professional Milind Padhaye.

Participants asked a number of questions to gain a deeper understanding of the technique. Rohini Joshi, one of the participants, agreed with the coordinating volunteer that mediation is a self-awareness technique and cannot be enforced. “I learnt that meditation has to be felt yourself and experienced by one on their own. No amount of external factor can help. It has been a good learning experience.”

Another participant, Pratibha Amrutkar, was pleasantly surprised by the benefits of meditation that she experienced. “I have attended yoga sessions and was aware that it helps the body. Today, I learnt that combining yoga and meditation can be really helpful for the body. I am looking forward to the next sessions of rejuvenation and decluttering,” she said.

On Sunday, the second day of the three-day Hindustan Times Meditation Masterclass, the participants will focus on rejuvenation techniques which helps unclutter the mind and improve focus and effectiveness.

On the last day, the participants will try to build a deep connection with their self.