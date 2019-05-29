HSC results 2019: Girls’ pass percentage @ 92.88% vs 84. 11% for boys in Pune

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) declared the Class 12 Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) results on Tuesday.

The results showed a drop in overall passing percentage for the Pune region, as compared to last year. In 2018, the overall passing percentage of Pune region was 87.39 per cent, however, in 2019, the overall passing percentage has dropped to 85.15 per cent.

Shakuntala Kale, board chairperson, said, “There is no specific reason as to why there was a drop in the overall passing percentage in Pune region. This has been happening for the past few years. Ever year, the drop in percentage differs between two and four per cent, this year there is a drop of 2.24 per cent as compared to last year. This year, the girls have performed better than the boys in Pune region.”

Girls have secured a pass percentage of 92.88 per cent against 84. 11 per cent for boys. A total of 2,40,434 students from different streams appeared for the HSC exams, of which, 2,11,294 students passed.

Chandrakant Rawal, principal BMCC college said, “Our college has performed well and have continued the tradition of scoring the highest percentage. We were hoping for a 100 percent result but we are happy with 99.30 per cent too. Out of 573 students, 408 students have got distinction and 117 are in first class. The students have topped in every individual subject. This is truly a team performance.”

The Pune HSC board region consists of three regions, namely Pune, Ahmednagar and Solapur . Among these regions, Solapur district secured the highest passing percentage of 85.81 per cent, followed by Ahmednagar district that secured 85.51 and Pune district at 84. 70 per cent.

Among the divisions, Pune was third with 87.88 per cent. Konkan division secured the highest overall passing percentage at 93.23 per cent.

While the passing percentage for the Science stream stood at 94.78 per cent; Arts, Commerce and vocational streams stood at 75.25 per cent, 90.19 per cent and 81.07 per cent, respectively.

Rajendra Zunjarrao, principal Modern College of Arts, Commerce and Science College, said, “The overall results are satisfactory, but one thing, which is matter of concern is that the number of percentage of students has come down from across the streams. The major reason behind it is that students are focusing on the entrance exam tests and not on the board exams, which affected their marks.”

First Published: May 29, 2019 13:36 IST