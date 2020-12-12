e-paper
Hsg soc seeks road digging charges from PMC

Hsg soc seeks road digging charges from PMC

pune Updated: Dec 12, 2020, 18:47 IST
Siddharth Gadkari
Siddharth Gadkari
         

Pune: Unlike civic bodies like the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) that recovers road digging charges from telephone and other service provider companies, one of the housing societies in the city have sought road digging charges from the civic body.

Mahatma Housing Society, one of the popular residential societies in Kothrud, has taken the decision as it wants to maintain the quality of its internal roads.

Spread over 72 acres, the society that houses bungalows and apartment has 5.5 km of internal roads that it takes care of from the maintenance charges collected from residents.

Mahesh Gole, president of Mahatma Society, said, “Our internal roads were constructed 10 years back and it is in good condition. We don’t compromise with quality. Few years back, the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) had carried out some work at the society by digging roads. However, we observed that repairing did not bring the surface of the road in its original status and we had to spend money on it. Hence, we took the decision to charge money for digging so that we can repair or restore work and maintain the road in good condition. Recently, MSEDCL carried out another work. At that time, we demanded royalty and deposit for work and they gave us. After work, we returned the deposit.”

Gole said that PMC wants to lay water pipelines for the 24x7 water project. “We have demanded digging charges and deposits from private companies for digging roads,” he said.

Nandkumar Jagtap, superintendent of water supply department, PMC said, “The housing society has written to PMC, but there is no provision in the Municipal Corporation Act. If they are not allowing us, we have to act according to the Act and carry out work under police protection. Though it is private property, we are doing public work.”

The civic body collects digging charges per running meter. It charges Rs 10,155 per meter for digging and restoration of road. For government agencies, PMC charges 50 per cent digging charges. It provides special concession in rate to agencies like MSEDCL, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited (MNGL) that is Rs 2,350 per meter.

