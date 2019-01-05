IMD forecasts cold wave over north India; temp to drop in Pune and parts of Maharashtra

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a cold wave on January 6 and 7 over Punjab, Haryana, western Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh as a result of western disturbances approaching these states from Iran and adjoining parts of Afghanistan.

Pune city is currently in the grip of a cold wave and the met office has forecast that minimum temperatures over the next two days will hover between 9 and 10 degrees Celsius, with the possibility of a drop on January 6 and 7.

Minimum temperatures are also likely to drop in parts of north and central Maharashtra to around 6 degree Celsius on January 6 and 7.

According to IMD experts, moderate precipitation conditions will be created over north India due to the western disturbances approaching from Iran and adjoining parts of Afghanistan along with upper air cyclonic circulation moving towards Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh from south Pakistan.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather at IMD said, “As a result of this, north Indian states will face isolated hailstorm and cloudy weather, and fog conditions will prevail in the northern regions by January 6, 7 and most likely 8.”

The northern states could experience cold wave and fog on January 6 and 7. Chances of ground fog would be high in some isolated pockets of west Punjab, Haryana, west Uttar Pradesh, east Uttar Pradesh and north Madhya Pradesh. Minimum daily temperature could drop to around 4 degree Celsius in the northern states, he said.

Temperatures, both day and night, are currently appreciably below normal at many places over parts of north India, including Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Punjab.

According to IMD, a western disturbance is responsible for disturbing the wind patterns in the region and in its absence there will be no significant change in these wind patterns. This would allow the prevailing cold conditions to continue and intensify further by three to four degrees Celsius below normal in north, northwest and central India.

First Published: Jan 05, 2019 14:39 IST