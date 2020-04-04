In a few weeks, Pune railway division to get 25 isolation coaches

pune

Updated: Apr 04, 2020 19:08 IST

Within the next couple of weeks, 25 isolation or quarantine coaches will be ready in the Pune railway division, as the work for making the coaches has already begun in the division and across the Central Railway (CR) at various divisions. A total of 482 coaches with a capacity of 16 beds each has been allocated to CR by the Indian Railways and since last week, the process of converting the coaches into isolation rooms, has started.

“Central Railway has been allotted a total of 482 coaches which are in the process of being converted into isolation or quarantine wards. The work began last week at Parel and Matunga workshops under CR and other than that at coaching depots which are based in Pune railway division, Mumbai, Nagpur, Bhusawal and Solapur. At each coaching depot, 25 such coaches are being made,” said CR chief public relation officer Shivaji Sutar.

For making the isolation coaches, non-AC sleeper coaches are been used, while one Indian style toilet is to be converted into the bathroom. It is to be equipped with a bucket, mug and soap dispenser. The first cabin near the bathing room is been provided with two hospital or plastic curtains transversely in the aisle so that the entry and exit to the entire eight cabins can be screened off. This cabin will be used as store room and paramedics area. Two oxygen cylinders will also be provided by the medical department for which suitable clamping arrangement on the side berth side of this cabin is provided.

“It is a contingency plan by the CR and will act as a support system to the existing hospitals. We have been given instructions by the central government about usage of these coaches whenever necessary. Once they are ready, it can be used whenever necessary,” added Sutar.

Both middle berths are going to be removed in each cabin. Extra bottle holders are provided in each cabin for holding medical equipment, two for each berth. Extra three peg coat hooks, two per cabin will be provided. Also mosquito nets will be installed on windows and ensure proper ventilation too, added Sutar.