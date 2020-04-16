e-paper
Home / Pune News / In Pune, police round up morning walkers make them do Yoga for violating lockdown

In Pune, police round up morning walkers make them do Yoga for violating lockdown

Police rounded up people who ventured out for a morning walk in the Bibvewadi area and made them perform yoga and exercises on the road.

pune Updated: Apr 16, 2020 17:09 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Pune
Policeman conduct a flag march during the nationwide lockdown, imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic, at Katraj Chowk in Pune.
Policeman conduct a flag march during the nationwide lockdown, imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic, at Katraj Chowk in Pune. (PTI)
         

For morning walkers here who violated the coronavirus lockdown guidelines, the Pune Police has come up with a suitable healthy reprimand in Yoga and exercises.

Police rounded up people who ventured out for a morning walk in the Bibvewadi area and made them perform yoga and exercises on the road.

In a video shared by the police over 50 people are seen standing in rows and made to perform Surya Namaskars and jumping exercises. Of course they ensured that the exercises were done with adequate social distancing.

In another video, Kondhwa police made about 100 people who were found violating the lockdown orders do sit ups and exercises.

This is not the only time the police were seen experimenting with innovative initiatives in order to send the message of staying indoors to the public.

Earlier today, the Amritsar police made the defaulters flouting restrictions stand with their hands up in the air on the roadside. They were also asked to shout that they will not step outdoors again.

The Srikalahasti police inAndhra Pradesh, through a series of drawings on roads in front of the temple, urged people to stay home in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The drawings depict a house and a lock with a message that read: “Stay Home--Stay Safe. Let us break and beat coronavirus.”

The Centre on Tuesday decided to extend lockdown till May 3. While addressing the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that the stakeholders including states and people have favoured the extension of lockdown.

