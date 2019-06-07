Insurance agent booked for sexual assault of minor in Pune

A man was booked by the Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Wednesday for unnatural sexual assault of a 14-year-old boy. The accused, Lakshman Jijaba Wadekar (45), a resident of Mali Mala area in Patil Estate of Rajgurunagar in Khed, is a life insurance agent.

The victim studies in Class 10, his mother is a teacher and his father owns an industrial workshop.The complaint was lodged by the 37-year-old mother of the boy. She had purchased a life insurance policy through Wadekar.

The incident happened on April 15 between 8:30pm and 9:30pm, according to the victim. On April 15, Wadekar had come to the complainant's house in order to collect a cheque payable towards the life insurance policy, according to the complaint.

While interacting with the complainant, he told her that the 14-year-old boy was too thin for his age. He asked the complainant if he could take the boy to a hospital in order to check his weight.When the complainant agreed, the 14-year-old boy went with the accused in his car. The accused, then, stopped the vehicle at a secluded spot and performed oral intercourse with the minor. Wadekar allegedly threatened the boy to not tell anyone about the incident.

"The man was known to the complainant’s family since 2004. He used to come regularly to their house to collect cheques. As he was well known to the family, the 14-year-old went to the doctor with the accused. The accused went to the complainant’s house after the incident as well," said police sub-inspector (PSI) Shivaji Bhikaji Toke of Bhosari police station who registered the case.

"The minor had turned aloof after the incident. He had stopped eating properly. His parents kept on asking him about what had happened and he eventually told them on Tuesday," added PSI Toke.

A case under Sections 377 (unnatural offences), 342 (wrongful confinement) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code along with Sections 3, 4, 7 and 8 of the Protection of Children form Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered against Wadekar at the Bhosari police station.

