Juvenile apprehended for murdering friend in Pune

The sleuths of crime branch unit II of Pimpri Chinchwad have arrested a juvenile in conflict in law for murdering his close friend on Thursday.

A team of police officials of unit II received information that a juvenile was involved in the murder of his friend, Zubair Gulab Mujawar (19), a resident of Sonawane vasti in Tathawade. They informed unit II -incharge Bhanudas Jadhav.

Accordingly, a trap was laid and the juvenile was apprehended and handed over to Wakad police for further investigation in the case.

Zubair was murdered with a sword at 7 am, near Balaji College in Tathawade, on Thursday.

Police inspector –Bhanudas Jadhav said, “Both the deceased and the juvenile were friends and used to drink alcohol regularly. Mujawar used to beat up the juvenile after consuming liquor.”

“Yesterday (on Thursday) when both of them were drunk Mujawar verbally abused the juvenile and tried to attack him with a sword. When the juvenile sensed that he was being attacked, he hurled a stone in his direction which hit Mujawar’s head and he fell down. Immediately, the juvenile took the sword and killed him,” said Jadhav.

“The minor has been apprehended,” Jadhav further added.

First Published: Mar 30, 2019 16:49 IST