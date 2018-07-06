Labourer dies in wall collapse in Hinjewadi, two booked  

Pune: Two persons were booked after a worker was killed after a wall at a construction site collapsed onto him. Lack of safety measures was cited as the cause of death, according to the police.

The deceased was identified as Anarul Allauddin Ekse Haque, 37, a resident of the labour camp built on the site. The incident happened around 2 am on Wednesday when the labourers were working without being provided the safety gear.

“The two were identified as Rehman Bajlur, 50, labour contractor and Makdum Shaikh, 23, who were operating the breaker machine,” said assistant police inspector (API) NS Nyamane of Hinjewadi police station who is investigating the case.

The victim was working at a site for Synergy Company in the Quadron Business Park building in Hinjewadi phase two when the incident happened. The internal walls of the place were being felled for restructuring, according to the police.

Haque, a native of Kolkata, West Bengal lived with other labourers at the labour camp. “His internal organs suffered injuries as he also sustained electric shock,” API Nyamane said.

A case under Section 304(a) (causing death due to negligence) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against the two at Hinjewadi police station. The two men will be produced in a local court on Friday..