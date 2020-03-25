e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 25, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / Maharashtra’s first Covid-19 positive couple discharged after second test is negative

Maharashtra’s first Covid-19 positive couple discharged after second test is negative

Pune has reported 31 cases of coronavirus to date.

pune Updated: Mar 25, 2020 14:17 IST
Hindustan Times, Pune
A couple who was found positive for coronavirus in Pune was tested negative in their second test and discharged on Wednesday.
A couple who was found positive for coronavirus in Pune was tested negative in their second test and discharged on Wednesday.(HT Photo)
         

A couple, who were found positive for Covid-19 on March 9 in Maharashtra’s Pune, tested negative in their second test after the mandatory isolation period and discharged on Wednesday.

They were the first Covid-19 patients reported in Maharashtra, where 112 people have been infected with the virus so far. Pune has reported 31 cases of coronavirus to date.

Rubal Agarwal, additional commissioner of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), confirmed the status of the couple.

“On March 9, the first two positive corona cases were admitted on Holi, followed by three more cases on the next day. All five samples were sent to NIV (National Institute of Virology) after 14 days and all are found negative. So, we have discharged two patients today morning admitted on the first day,” Agarwal said.

The administration is now waiting for the second test results of another three people, who were found infected with Sars-Cov-2, the infection which causes the disease, on March 10.

The first test of the three people after the isolation period of 14 days came negative on Wednesday morning.

“We are waiting for the next three patients’ reports and are likely to get them tomorrow. And if they are found negative, we will discharge them too as per discharge protocol,” Agarwal added.

tags
top news
At G-20 meet tomorrow, PM Modi’s push to turn Covid-19 into global fight
At G-20 meet tomorrow, PM Modi’s push to turn Covid-19 into global fight
Covid-19 Updates: Mizoram reports its first case of coronavirus
Covid-19 Updates: Mizoram reports its first case of coronavirus
11 killed in terror attack on Sikh place of worship in Kabul
11 killed in terror attack on Sikh place of worship in Kabul
21-day lockdown, Disaster Management Act invoked: Key Covid-19 points
21-day lockdown, Disaster Management Act invoked: Key Covid-19 points
Should you worry about hantavirus? Explaining its spread
Should you worry about hantavirus? Explaining its spread
Why CSK win and RCB lose: Dravid decodes sides, points out differences
Why CSK win and RCB lose: Dravid decodes sides, points out differences
Covid-19: How platforms like Flipkart, Amazon, Grofers are responding
Covid-19: How platforms like Flipkart, Amazon, Grofers are responding
2020 Skoda Rapid’s launch in this country signals a possible India arrival
2020 Skoda Rapid’s launch in this country signals a possible India arrival
trending topics
Covid-19Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus UpdateCovid-19 LockdownHantavirus Symptomscoronavirus in indiaPriyanka Chopra on CoronavirusGudi Padwa 2020Pakistan Covid-19 positive cases

don't miss

latest news

india news

pune news