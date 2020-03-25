Maharashtra’s first Covid-19 positive couple discharged after second test is negative

pune

Updated: Mar 25, 2020 14:17 IST

A couple, who were found positive for Covid-19 on March 9 in Maharashtra’s Pune, tested negative in their second test after the mandatory isolation period and discharged on Wednesday.

They were the first Covid-19 patients reported in Maharashtra, where 112 people have been infected with the virus so far. Pune has reported 31 cases of coronavirus to date.

Rubal Agarwal, additional commissioner of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), confirmed the status of the couple.

“On March 9, the first two positive corona cases were admitted on Holi, followed by three more cases on the next day. All five samples were sent to NIV (National Institute of Virology) after 14 days and all are found negative. So, we have discharged two patients today morning admitted on the first day,” Agarwal said.

The administration is now waiting for the second test results of another three people, who were found infected with Sars-Cov-2, the infection which causes the disease, on March 10.

The first test of the three people after the isolation period of 14 days came negative on Wednesday morning.

“We are waiting for the next three patients’ reports and are likely to get them tomorrow. And if they are found negative, we will discharge them too as per discharge protocol,” Agarwal added.