Maharashtra SIT arrests one in connection to Pansare, Dabholkar and Lankesh murders

A Maharashtra special investigation team (SIT) took custody of murder-accused Amol Kale from the Bengaluru police on Thursday, in connection with its investigations into the murder of leftist leader Govind Pansare.

Kale, who is already an accused in the Narendra Dabholkar and Gauri Lankesh murders, was produced in the sessions court of SS Raul, which sent him to seven days’ police custody, till November 22.

In Kolhapur, SIT officials told a court that they wanted to probe Kale’s alleged role in the Pansare murder. Pansare was shot near his house in Kolhapur in February 2015, while Dabholkar was shot dead by two persons in August 2013 while on his morning walk.

Kale, a resident of Pimpri-Chinchwad near Pune, is also the alleged mastermind in the Gauri Lankesh murder. Kale is the first suspect arrested in the murders of all three - Pansare, Dabholkar and MM Kalburgi.

While Kale was being produced in the Kolhapur court, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is probing the Dabholkar murder, informed the Pune court that a diary recovered from Kale had names of 36 prominent people.

“These people have not been provided extra security considering threat perception,” the CBI counsel told Judicial Magistrate (First Class) S M ASayyad, seeking an additional 90 days to file a supplementary chargesheet against suspects in Dabholkar case.

The defence counsel representing Sachin Andure, who is arrested in Narendra Dabholkar murder case, on Thursday opposed the CBI’s plea seeking 90 days additional time to file a chargesheet against suspects. Judicial Magistrate (First Class) Sayyad will continue to hear arguments of defence counsel Sanjeev Pnalekar on Friday too..

First Published: Nov 16, 2018 14:39 IST