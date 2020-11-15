Maharashtra woman 1st attacked with acid then set ablaze by partner; dies

pune

Updated: Nov 15, 2020, 20:43 IST

A 22-year-old Pune woman succumbed on Sunday to burn injuries inflicted when she was set ablaze after acid was thrown on her in Beed district of Maharashtra on Saturday. The police have arrested her partner, who has been booked for murder.

The deceased woman was a resident of Nanded district and was living with her partner 25-year old Avinash Rajure. The motive of the murder, however, is not yet confirmed.

Police said the victim was unaware of Rajure’s intention to kill her. She gave a dying declaration to the police, according to DySP Bhaskar Anna Sawant, sub-divisional police officer, Kaij division of Beed police.

Also Read: Expected surge in Covid-19 cases post Diwali will not lead to shortage of beds in Mumbai

“She told us in her dying declaration that he tried to first strangle her. Then he threw acid on her and then petrol before setting her ablaze. The owner of the farm, in which she was found, heard her whimpering and called the police on Saturday. She had already spent a few hours in that condition. The police called for an ambulance and rushed her to Beed Civil Hospital. She succumbed on Sunday afternoon,” said DySP Sawant.

“The field where she was found is 500-600 feet away from the main road. We believe he had planned the attack as he brought the acid and petrol in a can and a bottle respectively. They had left Pune on a motorbike on Friday. The attack happened around 3 am on Saturday and she was found on Saturday afternoon,” added DySP Sawant.

A case under relevant sections of 307 (attempted murder), 302 (murder), 326(a) (acid attack) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Neknoor police station against the man who is on the run.

The two had been in a live-in relationship in the Shirur area of Pune for the past two years, according to the police. Her parents had her married to another man whom she left two years ago and started living with Rajure, she told the police.

While he worked in a private company in Ranjangaon MIDC while she did not work, according to the police.