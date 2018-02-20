Major changes to curb cheating as HSC exams begin on Feb 21

As Class 12 Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinations under the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), Pune, is about to begin from February 21, the board has introduced a number of stringent measures to curb cheating. The changes in the rules will be applicable in the exams conducted over a period of one month, MSBSHSE authorities said on Monday.

“The aim of these changes is to take up strict actions against any possible unfair means during the exams. Now as per our new rules which include, an entry-exit policy, students will not be allowed inside the examination hall after 10.30 am, unlike the previous case, where they were given a window of 30 minutes more,” said Shakuntala Kale, chairman, Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education.

These alterations have been introduced following incidents of mass cheating and leaking of exam question papers on social media last year. As per a government statement, an eight-member committee was formed to probe into the issue of mass copying and paper leakage and then suggest possible remedies. The committee included the education commissioner, education director, police commissioner (Navi Mumbai), MPSC secretary, a representative from CBSE, MSBSHSE chairperson and commissioner of the state’s examination commission. Based on the inspection, a number of recommendations had been submitted which prompted changes in the rules.

“The changes have been made as per the recommendations of the committee and some of them are being implemented this year,” she said. According to her, another change includes transparency in opening the sealed bundles of question papers, which now will be opened by the appointed supervisors in front of students, just a few minutes before the exams. “This is to ensure complete disclosure of the contents of the question papers,” said Kale.

Further, in order to curb cases of copying and improve the conditions of invigilation, the new rules would have only 25 students per class writing their examinations. “To enable this, institutes with additional classes have been selected as centres. This will enable the supervisors to keep a closer watch on the students and thus decrease and eliminate instances of copying,” said Kale.

According to her, to curb malpractices, the board has also decided to increase the number of flying squads who will pay surprise visits to exam centres during the examination. These squads were set up in 2017 by the state board and are responsible to make daily visits and report problems to the chief exam conductor.

Like every year, this year also around 15 lakh students will appear for the HSC exams across the state in nine divisions - Pune, Mumbai, Aurangabad, Nasik, Kolhapur, Amravati, Nagpur, Latur, and Ratnagiri.

Pointing to another change made this year, Kale said about the successful implementation of online hall tickets that were made available to students on the Board’s website.