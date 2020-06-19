Man arrested by PCMC police for murdering father

pune

Updated: Jun 19, 2020 17:03 IST

A 38-year-old man has been arrested by the Pimpri-Chinchwad police for the murder of his father, according to the police.

The murder allegedly happened over money dispute, police said.

The man, identified as Rajesh alias Datta Mutayya Polkam (38), a resident of Khadki area of Pune, has been remanded to five days in police custody by a local court on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Sunil Muttayya Polkam, 68, a resident of Bhatia chawl in Dapodi, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Bhosari police station of the Pimpri-Chinchwad police.

The body was found with all four limbs bound to the bed in the house.

The man was reportedly bludgeoned to death with his limbs tied to the bed. The police responded to calls made by the neighbours. As nobody answered the door, the police broke open the lock of the house and found the body on Wednesday.

The reason behind the murder was the refusal of the now deceased man to lend money to his son in order to buy a new tempo, according to inspector Shankar Awtade of Bhosari police station.

“The arrested man used to work on a daily-wage basis and wanted to buy a mini truck for transport business. His father had retired from a private company 10 years ago and had retirement money and pension,” said assistant inspector Gajanan Bansode of Bhosari police station, who is investigating the case.

The man had come to his father’s house for lunch on Tuesday. “He was drunk and was asking for money that evening while eating. As the father refused to give him the money, he killed him,” said API Bansode.

The deceased remained indoors on most days and the neighbours did not have any idea about his whereabouts, according to police.

After identifying the deceased, the police set up two teams that questioned all known family members and realised that the son had not returned to his own house in Khadki, where he lived with his family.

A case under Section 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) of Indian Penal Code was registered against the arrested man at Bhosari police station.