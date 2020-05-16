e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 16, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / Man arrested for allegedly stabbing wife to death

Man arrested for allegedly stabbing wife to death

pune Updated: May 16, 2020 22:12 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

: A man was arrested by the Pune police for allegedly stabbing his wife to death during a fight in the Sinhgad road area on Saturday.

The man has been identified as Santosh Churgude, 32, while the deceased has been identified as Vrushali Churgude, 29, who used to reside with their daughter and other family members at Mahadevnagar area in Dhayari.

The couple was fighting when the man allegedly stabbed his wife to death, the reason of the fight could not be ascertained immediately, according to the police.

The couple worked in separate private companies in Pune. However, they had both been home due to the lockdown for the past several weeks.

The woman was rushed to the hospital by locals, however, she succumbed to her injuries. The police were informed of the case by hospital authorities.

Sinhgad road police station officials detained the man and a case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered.

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Delhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In