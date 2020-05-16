Man arrested for allegedly stabbing wife to death

pune

Updated: May 16, 2020 22:12 IST

: A man was arrested by the Pune police for allegedly stabbing his wife to death during a fight in the Sinhgad road area on Saturday.

The man has been identified as Santosh Churgude, 32, while the deceased has been identified as Vrushali Churgude, 29, who used to reside with their daughter and other family members at Mahadevnagar area in Dhayari.

The couple was fighting when the man allegedly stabbed his wife to death, the reason of the fight could not be ascertained immediately, according to the police.

The couple worked in separate private companies in Pune. However, they had both been home due to the lockdown for the past several weeks.

The woman was rushed to the hospital by locals, however, she succumbed to her injuries. The police were informed of the case by hospital authorities.

Sinhgad road police station officials detained the man and a case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered.