Man assaults cop in Hadapsar, arrested

Saturday, Sep 07, 2019
Man assaults cop in Hadapsar, arrestedpune Updated: Sep 07, 2019 20:33 IST
The Hadapsar police on Friday arrested a man for assaulting a police constable.
The accused has been identified as Ganesh Yadgiri Bhimnath (34), a resident of NIBM road, Kondhwa.
Police constable Rashid Shaikh visited Bhimnath on Thursday regarding a complaint which was lodged against him by his wife. However, instead of listening to Shaikh, Bhimnath who was in an inebriated condition, assaulted the official.
A case under Section 353 (preventing a public servant from discharging his duty) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against Bhimnath.
First Published: Sep 07, 2019 20:33 IST
