Man booked for sexual assault of wife, molesting child in Pune

A man has been booked by the Pimpri-Chinchwad police for sexual assault of his wife and molesting his seven-year-old son. Parents and the sister of the accused have also been booked for domestic violence against the complainant, the wife.

The 36-year-old wife of the accused submitted in her complaint that her husband abused her physically and verbally.

She told the police that he forced her to watch pornographic videos and would then allegedly force her into unnatural sex with him.

On Tuesday, around 10am, the man also allegedly showed a pornographic video to their seven-year-old son and undressed him, according to the complaint.

The woman then approached the police.

A case under Sections 498(a) (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty); 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt); 504 (insult with an intention of provoking breach of peace); 506 (criminal intimidation); 376 (sexual assault); 377 (unnatural offences); of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 8 (punishment for sexual assault); and 12 (punishment for sexual harassment) of Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (Pocso) Act; has been registered against the accused, as well as his parents and his sister.

Police sub-inspector UP Deshmukh of Pimpri police station is investigating the case.

No arrests have been made in the case yet as the accused as well as the complainant - who still live together with their child - have moved to Karnataka. “The case was registered in Palghar and transferred here later. The complainant told us that the boy is appearing for exams currently so she does not want to involve him,” said senior police inspector Kalyan Pawar of Pimpri police station..

First Published: Jun 21, 2019 15:19 IST