Mayor assures development at 11 merged villages with a priority on water and drainage systems

Following complaints about a lack of amenities by local residents, Pune mayor Mukta Tilak has assured that the PMC will provide basic infrastructure to the 11 villages merged into the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits and has instructed the administration to provide water tankers to these villages for the moment.

The civic authority will bear the cost of the water tankers

The mayor called the meeting on Thursday with former sarpanches and elected representatives of these villages at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj auditorium at the PMC headquarters. The municipal officers and regional ward officers were also present.

Elected members mainly discussed problems related to roads, water, garbage, street lights and healthcare. Almost all the villages have the same problems.

The mayor said that the PMC will give first priority to water and drainage. After this, roads and street lights will be worked on. Then, garbage-related work would be started.

The PMC will erect small garbage processing plants in each village so as to not burden existing garbage processing plants.

Additional municipal commissioner said that he will take meetings in all ward offices every month and residents from these villages can visit the ward offices for their problems.