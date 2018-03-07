Menage-a-trois ends in lover killing man’s wife in Pune

A woman was arrested and remanded in police custody on Wednesday for smashing the head of her paramour's wife and killing her. The arrested woman was identified as Bina Rathod, 40, while the deceased woman was identified as Sarika Rathod, 38, according to Yerawada police.

"The two women were constantly fighting. The arrested woman was hitting Sarika's younger daughter, following which she ran into their house and Bina followed her. When Sarika questioned her, they got into a fight. Bina started abusing Sarika and held her by the hair before dragging her out and repeatedly smashing her head against an iron pole," said API Bobade.

Sunil Rathod, 48, a broker and the husband of the Sarika Rathod, had been living apart from his wife for the past 16 years, though they are still married. Sunil, according to police, was living with Bina for the past four years at Ganeshnagar in Yerawada. While Sunil has two daughters aged seven and eight with Sarika, he has a three-year-old son with Bina, the police said. Sarika lives with her sister Poonam Chavan, 28, and her family in a nearby house.

A case under Sections 302 (murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against the arrested woman at Yerawada police station. The case is being investigated by assistant police inspector (API) Sushil Bobade of Yerawada police station.

Poonam Chavan approached the police after the incident and lodged a complaint. Sarika's body was sent to Sassoon General Hospital for post-mortem while Bina is in police custody. The two daughters of the deceased woman are with Chavan.

The incident came to light a day after a woman from Warje Malwadi and her paramour were booked for beating her 12-year-old son into a coma. He has been in a coma at Deenanath Mangeshkar hospital for the past nine days.