MHT CET results 2019: Pune girl scores 99.96%

The Maharashtra Common Exam Test (CET) results for 2019 (MHT CET) were declared on Tuesday, with Adarsh Mukund Abhange from Nanded and Vianayak Mukund Godbole from Pandharpur scoring a 100 percentile in their specific grouping, each, to top the state.

Sanskruti Chude, a science student from Modern College of Arts, Science and Commerce, Pune, scored 99.96 per cent. Talking about her success, Sanskruti said, “I used to do self-study for seven hours a day, other than coaching classes. I would give each subject gave equal weightage for preparations, so it helped me a lot during the exams. I would prefer taking admission in COEP, but will take a final call once the NEET results are declared.”

The candidates who have appeared for the MHT CET 2019 examination can visit the official website of MHCET- mhtcet2019.mahaonline.gov.in - to get their scorecards.

A total of 2,76,166 candidates had appeared for the MHT CET 2019 PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics) Group examination, while 2,81,154 candidates appeared for PCB (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) Group examination.

Adarsh Mukund Abhange from Nanded who scored 100 per cent marks from PCM group said, “It was not a tough exam to crack. Doing regular studies and in the end a final revision is enough to get a good percentage. To become an engineer was my dream, now I can get admission in any good college based on this entrance exam marks.”

Vianayak Mukund Godbole from Pandharpur who also scored 100 per cent marks in PCB group said, “I daily studied as much as I could and never took a break in the preparation of HSC board and other entrance exams studies. I will wait for the NEET results to be declared and then will decide whether to do Engineering or medical. Entrance exams needs focus and patience, you cannot just take it casually for studying.”

The exam was conducted at 36 districts across the state over 10 days in 19 different sessions.

A total of 4,13,284 candidates registered for the MHT CET 2019 examination of which 3,92,354 appeared and the final answer key was released on May 22, 2019.

College of Engineering Pune (COEP) director Prof B B Ahuja said, “I expect that this year the trend of students going for computer engineering will continue. I also see that more students will go to those colleges where the placements are good. Time has come when the quality of the technical education given by the engineering colleges will drive the admissions.”

