Minor’s rape, murder: suspected killer found hanging in College of Military Engineering, Pune

A 6-year-old girl was sexually assaulted and killed on Tuesday morning, in an accommodation located on the College of Military Engineering (CME) premises in Dapodi, allegedly by a man the girl’s mother refused to marry. The 22-year-old suspected killer was found hanging in the woods located nearby on the campus.

Her 27-year-old mother and the alleged killer worked together in the canteen of the premier military college. Identified as Vijay Yadav, 22, the man was found based on the location of his mobile phone, whose SIM is registered in the name of the girl’s mother. His body was hanging from the tree for hours before the police found him.

The woman left her 6-year-old daughter in her designated accommodation at 8:30am to go to work. Her elder daughter, who is 8 years old, went to school. The woman returned home at 10:45am to find her daughter lying limp under the bed. She rushed the girl to the hospital where the doctors confirmed her death and sexual assault. A post-mortem was performed on the girl’s body at the Yashwantrao Chavan memorial hospital. The hospital authorities informed the police about the incident.

The police spoke to the child’s mother who told them about a fight she had with Yadav on Monday night after she refused his marriage proposal. Speaking in Hindi, he had threatened to teach her a lesson that she will not forget her entire life for refusing to marry him, according to the woman.

“We traced his mobile number, which is registered in the complainant’s name, to the area where he was found hanging. We also traced his location to where the complainant’s house is,” said senior police inspector Narendra Jadhav of Bhosari police station who is investigating the case. “We are writing to the CME in order to get details related to his employment,” he added.

Yadav is from Uttar Pradesh and lived in CME alone and had known the woman for a few years. The woman’s husband, who had also worked in the mess, had died due to a heart attack in May 2018, she told the police.

Yadav was booked under Sections 302, 376(a), 376(2)(j), 376(2)(m), 376(a), 377 of the Indian Penal Code along with Sections 3, 4, 6, 7, 8, 10, 5(i), 5(m), 9(m) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act, 2012, at the Bhosari police station. The police will record a statement of the woman later as she was taken to the hospital. She is coping from the shock caused by the incident.

First Published: Jan 23, 2019 14:23 IST