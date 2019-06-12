Monsoon may arrive late in Pune due to cyclonic storm: IMD

The formation of a severe cyclonic circulation in the south west Arabian sea on Tuesday is likely to affect the onset of the monsoon in Pune, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday.

The Met department has forecast a cyclonic storm moving towards Saurashtra and Porbandar, with wind speeds of 90-100 kmph, creating a major disturbance to the advancement of the monsoon over the state.

According to the IMD forecast, Pune will continue to receive pre-monsoon showers. Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather at IMD said, “As far as Pune city is concerned,we are expecting light to moderate pre-monsoon showers over Pune and adjoining parts of the city for the next 48 hours,” said Kashyapi.

IMD has also issued an “orange warning” for Mumbai. “That means we are expecting extremely heavy rainfall on Wednesday,” Kashyapi said.

IMD has issued a red warning (extremely heavy rainfall) for coastal areas of Gujarat.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture deep into the Arabian sea till June 14.

First Published: Jun 12, 2019 14:28 IST