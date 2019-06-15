Most violations of RTO rules in Pune are done by oversized vehicles

Till May 2019, the Pune Regional Transport office (RTO), has generated Rs 7.25 crore through fines. However, at least 70 per cent of those fines have come from violations done by over dimensional or oversized vehicles in the city, said RTO officials.

The RTO takes Rs 12, 500 as fine from such vehicles if found violating the norms.

Sanjeev Bhor, deputy RTO officer said, “Majority of these vehicles are owned by companies that help residents carry their furniture or other housing items from one place to another within the city or migrating from another city to Pune. There are certain rules and regulations that such vehicles have to follow, however, violations are the most in this type.”

Senior RTO officials on the basis of anonymity said, “We often get intimation from the traffic police officials deployed at various signals about the vehicles violating the norms, however, we don’t have enough resources to take actions immediately. Currently, we only have three teams which can go on site to take actions responding to the calls.”

Pune RTO has formed special squads in the city to keep a check on the violations done by these oversized vehicles. These include violations like Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate, necessary permits, fitness certificates and proper functioning of tail lamps, headlights and reflectors of the vehicle.

According to the Bhor, instructions have been given to the owner of the transport companies; however, they fail to abide by the instructions given.

According to officials, these actions could be amplified if there was no staff crunch in the Pune RTO.

Total fines collected

Fines in 2019 (Till May): Rs 7.25 cr

2018: Rs 19 crore

2017: Rs 18 Crore

What is an over dimensional vehicle

An over dimensional (or oversized) vehicle or load is one that exceeds one or more of the maximum dimensions allowed for standard vehicles. There are special operating conditions that over dimensional vehicles or loads must meet, based on the size of the vehicles and loads.

First Published: Jun 15, 2019 16:55 IST